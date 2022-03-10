New Delhi: With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) set for a clean sweep in Punjab Assembly elections 2022, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate and MP Bhagwant Mann, who won from Dhuri seat, addressed the media and his supporters outside his residence in Sangrur.Also Read - Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Set For Landslide Win as Party Leads on 90 Seats

Bhagwant Mann and his mother Harpal Kaur shared an emotional moment as they greeted AAP workers and supporters from the dais.

#PunjabElections2022 | AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and his mother Harpal Kaur share an emotional moment as they greet the party workers and supporters in Sangrur. pic.twitter.com/mqmDnB6g72 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Bhagwant Mann said he will take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village Khatkarkalan, not in Raj Bhawan.

He also said that no government office in Punjab will carry pictures of the CM, instead, there will be pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

“Bade Badal Sahib has lost, Sukhbir (Badal) has lost from Jalalabad, Capt has lost from Patiala, Sidhu & Majithia are also losing, Channi has lost on both the seats,” Bhagwant Mann said in his victory speech.

#WATCH | …Bade Badal Sahib has lost, Sukhbir (Badal) has lost from Jalalabad, Capt has lost from Patiala, Sidhu & Majithia are also losing, Channi has lost on both the seats…says AAP's Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur as party sweeps Punjab pic.twitter.com/Wuuyq9G1qw — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

When the AAP headed for a clear landslide victory after the initial trends, the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a photo with Bhagwant Mann and congratulated the people of the state for this revolutionary mandate.

Trends available at 1 pm showed the ruling Congress, SAD-BSP combine and the BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance appeared to be decimated.

Various exit polls predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party will form the next government in Punjab.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former CM Amarinder Singh were among the heavyweights who were trailing.

The Congress was leading in 17 seats, SAD in six, BJP two and Independent in one seat, according to trends available at 1 pm.

Channi and majority of his ministers, including Manpreet Singh Badal, O P Soni, Vijay Inder Singla, Raj Kumar Verka, Pargat Singh and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, were trailing.

As the trends started showing a clear lead to AAP, which made an impact in all the three regions — Malwa, Majha and Doaba — party workers burst into celebrations.

State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said his party humbly accepts the mandate of the people of the state.

He also congratulated the AAP.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab. Congratulations to Aap!!!” he said in a tweet.

AAP senior leader Raghav Chadha said the party will emerge as the national and natural replacement of the Congress in the coming days.

“In the coming days AAP will become a national force…the party will emerge as the national and natural replacement of Congress,” Chadha said while addressing party workers at a rented accommodation of the party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur.

Chadha said that people of Punjab have chosen Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal model of governance .

(With inputs from PTI)