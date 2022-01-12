Mohali: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that if his party is voted to power in Punjab, it will ensure justice in all sacrilege cases and wipe out the drug syndicate in the state. He promised round-the-clock free electricity supply across Punjab. He also said that the party will provide Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab over the age of 18. Speaking at a party event in Mohali, Kejriwal said that his party has prepared a 10-point ‘Punjab Model’ which is aimed at making Punjab developed and prosperous if his party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.Also Read - AAP Will Announce CM Candidate For Punjab Assembly Elections Next Week, Says Kejriwal

"We will make such a prosperous Punjab that the youth who went to Canada for employment will return in the next five years. If voted to power, we will wipe out the drug syndicate from Punjab, ensure justice in all cases of sacrilege, and end corruption. We will set up 16,000 mohalla clinics and provide free treatment to every Punjabi. We will also provide 24/7 free electricity," Kejriwal said.

"If AAP comes to power in Punjab, we will give Rs 1000/month to every woman above 18 years of age," he added.

Kejriwal also said that if Sanyukt Samaj Morcha – a new political outfit led by farmer union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal – contested the elections, it will eat into the votes of AAP.

The AAP chief also assured to set up 16,000 mohalla clinics across Punjab and provide free treatment to every Punjabi.

Punjab Elections 2022

According to the Election Commission, the 117 seats up for grabs in Punjab will vote in a single phase on 14 February.

A total of 24,689 polling stations will be there for the upcoming Punjab polls. Approximately more than 2.13 crore votes are eligible to cast their ballots in this election.

The notification for the polls will be issued by the EC on 21 January. The last date of filing nominations for the polls is 28 January. Candidates can withdraw their nomination by 31 January.

Furthermore, the counting of votes will be done on 10 March, according to the schedule given by the EC.