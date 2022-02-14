New Delhi: Over a month after the security breach fiasco, Punjab police are leaving no stone unturned to make security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the state post the January 5 incident. PM Modi will address three public rallies in poll-bound Punjab from February 14, state BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said last week. Sharma said the Prime Minister’s rallies would give boost to the confidence of all NDA candidates fighting the election.Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: How To Check Your Name In Voters List Online | Step-by-Step Guide

The rallies will be held in Jalandhar, Pathankot and Abohar towns on February 14, 16 and 17, respectively, covering all three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20, while the counting of ballots will be held on March 10. Also Read - Goa Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting Underway For All 40 Assembly Seats

Congress is the incumbent government in the state. Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. Also Read - Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Single-Phase Voting for 70 Vidhan Sabha Seats Underway

On January 5, there was a lapse in the Prime Minister’s security when he was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab due to the road being blocked by some protesters.