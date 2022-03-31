Chandigarh: Punjab Bhagwant Mann-led state Cabinet on Thursday extended the Excise Policy for three months of the next financial year from April 1 to June 30, the Chief Minister’s office said. As per the latest order, the Excise Policy has been renewed for three months to those existing licensees who will pay 1.75% excess revenue over the Minimum Guaranteed Revenue (MGR) of Financial Year 2021-22 for their respective group/zone to maintain stability in the liquor trade.Also Read - Punjab Govt Bars Private Schools From Increasing Fee

However, the number of groups/zones and the number of liquor vends are not being charged. Further, with an aim to generate more revenue, the Punjab government has increased the Minimum Guaranteed Quota (MGQ) of Punjab medium liquor (PML) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), Beer and Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL), of each group/zone by 10% over the minimum guaranteed quota of the corresponding first quarter of last Financial Year of the respective group/zone.

MGR of groups/zones of the State would be Rs 1440.96 crore for 3 months. However, the revenue target of this short-term Excise Policy is kept at Rs 1910 crore: CMO — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

According to spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office, the MGR of groups/zones of the State would be Rs 1,440.96 crore for a period of three months. However, the revenue target of this short term Excise Policy is kept at Rs 1,910 crore for three months’ period.

Further, the government decided that the ratio of Fixed and Open quota of PML will remain 30:70, as was prevalent during Financial Year 2021-22. In order to control the production and movement of liquor, the government has decided to implement the IT based Track and Trace System during the Financial Year 2022-23, added the spokesperson.