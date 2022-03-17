Chandigarh: A day after taking oath as the new chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that his government would launch an ‘anti-corruption helpline’ on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas on March 23. Taking to Twitter, the Punjab Chief Minister said people of the state will be able to lodge complaints of corruption via WhatsApp.Also Read - BREAKING: Harbhajan Singh to be AAP's Punjab Candidate For Rajya Sabha Polls, Say Reports

“On March 23, Shaheed Diwas I’ll launch helpline that’ll be my personal WhatsApp number. In Punjab, if someone demands a bribe from you, don’t refuse, make a video/audio recording and send it to that number. My office will investigate and no culprit will be spared,” Mann said adding that corruption will no longer work in Punjab. Also Read - Aam Aadmi Party Likely to Send Cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha

भगत सिंह जी के शहीदी दिवस पर, हम anti-corruption हेल्पलाइन नम्बर जारी करेंगे। वो मेरा पर्सनल वॉट्सऐप नंबर होगा। अगर आपसे कोई भी रिश्वत मांगे, उसकी वीडियो/ऑडियो रिकॉर्डिंग करके मुझे भेज देना। भ्रष्टाचारियों के ख़िलाफ़ सख्त एक्शन लिया जाएगा। पंजाब में अब भ्रष्टाचार नहीं चलेगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 17, 2022

Calling the move a ‘historic decision” against corruption, AAP Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said ‘immediate strict action’ will be taken against the culprits, as soon as any complaint is received on the helpline.

पंजाब में भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ़ आम आदमी पार्टी सरकार का फ़ैसला ऐतिहासिक। पंजाब में अब भ्रष्टाचार नहीं चलेगा। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/onauWALPo5 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 17, 2022

“When someone asks you for a bribe then don’t say no instead record the conversation and send the video/audio to the WhatsApp no. We assure you that immediately strict action will be taken,” he told reporters.