Chandigarh: At least two people were killed after the fuel tank of a man exploded on Wednesday evening at Jalalabad in Punjab's Fazilka district. The deceased, included the rider, succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The reason for the explosion is yet to ascertained. Police said the investigation was underway.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when a motorbike rider was going towards bank road from Old Sabzi Mandi. When he reached near a bank branch, the fuel tank of the motorbike exploded wounding its rider, the police said, adding the victim rushed to a local hospital.

As per a Dainik Jagran report, the biker has been identified as Balwinder Singh alias Binda, a resident of Jhuge Nihanga Singh village of Ferozepur. The police identified him by taking out the SIM card from his mobile and using it in another phone.

The people present at the spot said that a sudden explosion occurred in the bike of the person and it resulted in a huge fire. The motorcyclist did not get a chance to escape from the sudden fire and he got badly burnt. When the police reached the spot, the youth was unconscious. He was immediately taken to the Government Hospital in Jalalabad with the help of an ambulance, where doctors have referred him to Faridkot due to his critical condition.

The police are investigating the matter keeping in mind the angle of a high alert issued after the arrest of terrorists in Amritsar. According to DSP Palwinder Singh, Balwinder Singh was going to Dharmuwala village to meet his sister in close kinship. Another bike was also recovered from the spot. According to the DSP, the bike belongs to the son of the aunt of the slain man, but he has not come forward yet.