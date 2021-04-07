Chandigarh: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Punjab government on Wednesday imposed night curfew in the state with immediate effect till April 30. As per the order from the state government, the night curfew will be in place from 9 PM to 5 AM. The state government also banned political gatherings in the state till April 30 to bring the COVID surge under control. Also Read - Who Is Responsible For Coronavirus Spread In Maharashtra? Raj Thackeray Blames Migrant Workers