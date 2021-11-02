Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday after resigning from the Congress announced the name of his new party. Punjab Lok Congress will be the name of Amarinder Singh’s new party. Earlier today, the former Veteran Congress leader wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, where is launched a scathing attack against the Punjab State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.Also Read - Himachal Bypolls 2021: CM Jairam Thakur Accepts People’s Mandate, Says Will Brainstorm On Defeat

"Sidhu's only claim to fame was that he would abuse me & my government. He was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided & abetted by Harish Rawat, perhaps most dubious individual."

(More details awaited)