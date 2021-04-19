Chandigarh: As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Punjab government has decided to extend night curfew timings from 8 pm to 5 am. The decision was taken at a COVID review meet chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The Punjab CM ordered the closure of all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres and sports complexes from April 20 to April 30. Also Read - Remdesivir Not Magic Bullet For COVID-19, It Has Harmful Effects: AIIMS Director

The state government has also banned all public gatherings of over 20 attendees including weddings and funerals, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Further, rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) by private labs have been reduced to Rs 450 and Rs 300 respectively.