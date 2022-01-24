Chandigarh: The nomination filing process for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election will begin from January 25 and will continue till February 1, announced Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Sunday. Raju further said the scrutiny of the nominations would be done on February 2 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature would be February 4. The nominations for the upcoming elections would be filed in the office of respective returning officers from 11 am to 3 pm from January 25 to February 1, said Raju.Also Read - Punjab Elections 2022: EC Serves Notice to AAP For Violating COVID Norms During Bhagwant Mann's Poll Campaign

The CEO said January 26 is a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 and therefore, nomination papers cannot be presented to the returning officer on that day. January 30, being Sunday, is also a holiday, he said. The Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state on January 8.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. There are total 2,12,75,066 registered voters in the state and of them 1,00,86,514 are female, 695 third genders, 1,44,667 PWD, 1,10,163 service voters, 1,601 NRI voters and 5,13,229 aged above 80.

(With Agency Inputs)