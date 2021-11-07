Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said that the state government has decided to cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre, respectively. “We have decided to decrease petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre, respectively, to be effective from midnight today,” Charanjit Singh Channi was quoted as saying by news agency ANIAlso Read - Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman Set to Play T20 WC Super 12 Game vs New Zealand; Whole of India React on Twitterverse

