Chandigarh: At a time when Punjab is witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections with more than 2,000 new cases being reported daily, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday night said stricter curbs will be imposed in the state if the current COVID situation doesn't improve by next week. However, he said that a decision in this regard will be taken after reviewing the situation in the state on April 8. "I will watch things for a week, and then if there is no improvement, we may have to go for stricter curbs," the chief minister said.

Keeping the current coronavirus situation in mind, the Punjab government issued orders to ramp up COVID-19 testing and vaccination and also directed closure of schools and colleges in the state for 10 days.

Holding a virtual meeting with top health, administrative and police officials on Wednesday, the chief minister said a decision on further curbs will be taken after a review of the situation on April 8.

Punjab is witnessing a surge in the infections with more than 2,000 new cases being reported daily. There is also a rise in the number of fatalities due to the disease. On Tuesday, 65 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state.

The chief minister also underlined the need for aggressive vaccination against the virus, particularly in areas with high cases and cities with more than 300 infections.

Apart from this, the chief minister also directed stricter enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions and protocols in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali and Amritsar, the worst-affected cities.

The districts of SAS Nagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana are reporting high positivity rates, while the overall positivity in the state stood at 7.6 per cent on March 24.

The coronavirus has claimed 56 more lives in Punjab in the last 24 years, pushing the death toll due to the disease till Wednesday to 6,868 in the state which also registered 2,452 fresh infections, taking the count to 2,39,734.

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 343 new Covid-19 cases with Ludhiana recording 328 cases, Amritsar 296 and Mohali 254. The districts where Covid-19 deaths occurred included Hoshiarpur (9), Ludhiana (8) and Patiala (8).

