Chandigarh: The Punjab government has imposed an extended night curfew or 'daily lockdown' across the state until further notice. A complete shutdown will be in place in Punjab starting evening till morning, from 6 pm to 5 am daily (Monday to Friday), not for other hours of the day. A weekend lockdown has also been imposed from Friday 6 pm to Monday 5 am, when the state will observe a complete shutdown except for essential services for over two days.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh made the announcement on Twitter saying,

"Due to continuous & rapid rise of #Covid19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM."

"Urge you all to stay at home & step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation," the Punjab CM tweeted.

Shops to close by 5 pm

Besides extending the night curfew by two hours, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm.

“All shops will remain open till 5 pm,” said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar addressing reporters after a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Monday.

Night curfew extended by 2 hours

He said the night curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm in the state. Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily.