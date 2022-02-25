Russia-Ukraine Conflict: In a proactive move to compile information of people and students of Jalandhar stuck in Ukraine, Jalandhar District Administration on Thursday issued a helpline number so that the information of those stranded there could be gathered and provided to concerned authorities promptly through state government, whenever asked.Also Read - Are Stars in Favour of Vladimir Putin Amidst the Russia-Ukraine War? Astrologer Speaks

The Helpline number is (0181-2224417). The DC said that people, whose family members are stuck in Ukraine, can share the information at this helpline. He further added that the people can visit the DC office, in room no. 22 during office hours where they can also provide information on their family members or relatives stuck in Ukraine.

The visitors need to furnish maximum information including Name of stranded person, Fathers' Name, Passport Number, Name of University/College, their location in Ukraine, etc. so that all the requisite information could be shared with authorities concerned swiftly.

Earlier yesterday, the central government had launched a 24-hour helpline to assist Indian students who are stuck in Ukraine. A 24-hour control room has been set up in Delhi and the helpline numbers are +911123012113, +911123914104, +911123017905 and 1800118797.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv also issued an advisory to Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine. It said that since the Ukrainian airspace was closed, the schedule of special flights has been cancelled.

It also said that alternate arrangements are being made and that information will be conveyed soon so that Indians could relocate to the western part of the country.

Additional helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine: +38 0997300428, +38 0997300483, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881, +38 0935046170.

Indian students in Ukraine needing assistance can also send emails at this address: situationroom@mea.gov.in.

In case students need any assistance from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, they can be contacted on +380997300428 and +38099730048. Students can also send emails to: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.