Pathankot: In a shocking news, a woman gave birth on the hospital floor after allegedly being denied admission to labour room in Punjab's Pathankot. Deputy Commissioner, Harbir Singh has ordered a probe into the matter.

"I've contacted Civil Surgeon and asked for details but I'm not satisfied with answers," Singh said. "If a woman has entered hospital, it becomes responsibility of hospital to take care of her. I've ordered an inquiry and actions will be taken against the guilty," Singh concluded.