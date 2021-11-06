Chandigarh: Punjab Advocate General APS Deol on Saturday hit back at Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had demanded he resign from his appointed post for representing two accused cops in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing case. The advocate-general issued a statement saying that the state Congress chief is ‘obstructing the functioning of the government’ and his remarks are derailing government’s efforts to ensure justice in the ‘drugs matter’ and the ‘sacrileges cases’.Also Read - Nothing Personal: Navjot Singh Sidhu Denies Reports of Differences With Punjab CM Channi

In a statement, the Advocate general said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu is obstructing the functioning of the government and office of the advocate general, His repeated utterances seek to derail the earnest efforts of the state government to ensure justice in the 'drugs matter' and the 'sacrileges cases'. Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues."

Advocate-general APS Deol's statement came after Sidhu tweeted that he prayed that those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 be given exemplary punishment that will be "a deterrent for generations to come".

Deol (61) was appointed to the top post on September 27 following the departure of Atul Nanda, who stepped down as Advocate-General after the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh as chief minister of Punjab. His appointment had generated debate since the beginning as he was, at one point of time, the counsel for former top cop Sumedh Singh Saini and IG Paramraj Singh Umaranangal, both accused in the Behbal Kalan police firing case.

Earlier today, Sidhu offered prayers at the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara in Faridkot from where a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib was stolen in 2015. “Ardas at Gurudwaara saheb Burj Jawahar Singh wala, Bargari …. Praying for exemplary punishment for those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth saheb ji … should be a deterrent for generations to come!” Sidhu said in a tweet.

The cricketer-turned-politician’s gurdwara visit came a day after he withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief and targeted his party-led state government over the sacrilege case.

Yesterday Sidhu told reporters he would withdraw his resignation as chief of the Congress’ Punjab unit – he quit in September, a move that shocked the Congress after it supported him in his bitter feud Amarinder Singh – but only if Chief Minister Charanjit Channi accepted APS Deol’s resignation.