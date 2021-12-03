Chandigarh: Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Congress party on Friday, in presence of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. After joining the Congress party, Sidhu Moose Wala said that one of the reasons to join Congress is to raise the voice of Punjabis. “It’s my first press conference. Just three years back, I started singing. Now after four years I am taking a new step. Mansa is not that much developed, a part of this area raised me, I will raise my voice from here,” news agency ANI quoted Moose wala as saying.Also Read - SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket Carrying 48 Starlink Internet

According to media reports, the 28-year-old Punjabi singer and actor will contest in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls from Mansa or Maur.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Sidhu Moose Wala is not new to Congress party. His mother is a Sarpanch and I am sure he is going to be a youth icon. It's a proud moment for us. Whether or not he will fight the election, it will be decided later. Soon, he will meet the high command of the party as well."

“People like his singing. He is a popular international figure. He writes and sings songs in his own way. We welcome Moosewala Sahab, I am sure he will earn the same name in politics as he earned in singing.”

Chandigarh | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins the Congress party, says, "One of the reasons to join Congress is to raise the voice of Punjabis." pic.twitter.com/hdRec57jh1 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

It is to be noted that Moose Wala was booked by the Punjab police last year under the Arms Act on charges of promoting violence and gun culture in one of his songs. Before that, he was booked in another case after photographs of him firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the Covid-19 pandemic went viral on social media.

Punjab is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls in 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.