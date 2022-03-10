Punjab Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Bathinda district has six assembly constituencies namely Rampura Phul, Bhucho Mandi, Bathinda Urban, Bathinda Rural, Talwandi Sabo and Maur. India.com brings to you LIVE coverage of election results from all the constituencies of Bathinda district.Also Read - Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP Takes Lead in Early Trends in Uttar Pradesh

Talwandi Sabo, Maur, Rampura Phul, Bathinda Election Result LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 8:12 AM IST

    In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Manpreet Singh Badal of INC won in this seat defeating Deepak Bansal of AAP by a margin of 18,480 votes.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    Counting Begins!

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Counting to begin at 8 AM. Keep following this space for LIVE election result updates of Bathinda district.