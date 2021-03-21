Amritsar: Two police personnel have received injuries after they were allegedly attacked with swords by Nihang Sikhs in Tarn Taran Sahib city of Punjab. Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police Jagjeet Walia said, “Two SHOs have been injured and admitted to Amandeep Hospital. Both the SHOs are undergoing treatment at the hospital and doctors say they are out of danger. Both have received injuries on their hands.” Also Read - 13-Month-Old Gurugram Baby Battling For Life After Minor Domestic Help Brutally Punches Her for Crying

Further investigation is underway.

It is noteworthy that last year on April 12 in Patiala, Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh’s hand was chopped off and a few others were injured when a group of Nihangs — an armed order of the Sikh community — allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab’s Patiala city.

The incident took place when restrictions were in place in the State due to coronavirus lockdown.

This is a developing story.

(With ANI inputs)