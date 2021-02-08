Chandigarh: An unidentified man allegedly looted nearly Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint from the Chandigarh State Co-operative Bank on Monday here, a police official said. Also Read - Two security guards killed in bank loot bid in Noida: Police

The incident took place in the bank branch located at Sector 61 here.

Incharge Police Post, Sector 61, Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh said, "An unidentified man walked into the bank and looted nearly Rs 10 lakh cash at gunpoint".

He said though CCTV cameras were installed but they were yet to get any footage.

“We have registered a case and further investigations were underway,” he said.

Notably, the bank is located close to the police post.