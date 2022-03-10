Firozpur Election 2022 Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 4 assembly segments in the Firozpur district will begin at 8 AM. Firozpur district has four assembly segments—Zira, Firozpur City, Firozpur Rural and Guru Har Sahai. Firozpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on February 20, 2022. The district falls in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab. In the 2017 assembly polls, Congress won the election on all four seats in the district. While in Firozpur City, Congress’ Parminder Singh Pinki defeated BJP’s Sukhpal Singh, in Guru Har Sahai, party’s four-time sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Sodhi defeated SAD’s Vardev Singh. The Zira and Firozpur Rural seats were won by Congress leaders Kulbir Singh Zira and Satkar Kaur respectively.Also Read - Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill, Payal, Dakha, Raikot, Jagraon Election 2022 Result LIVE: Counting To Begin Soon at 8 AM

All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted. While a final picture will be clear by noon, the first trends are expected to pour around 8 am. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting centers.