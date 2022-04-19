New Delhi: Ten people were killed and several injured in a road accident as a pickup vehicle collided with a truck in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. About 20 people were on their way home in a pickup vehicle when the incident occurred.Also Read - Greater Noida: Pole at Under-Construction Parthala Flyover Falls On Moving Car; 2 Injured, Traffic Disrupted

“20-22 people were traveling to their homes in a pickup vehicle when the incident happened. 8 people died on the spot, 1 died in hospital,” informed Shankarlal Chabba, Sub-Inspector. Also Read - Petrol Price Touches Rs 123 Per Litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. Why Is It So Costly Here?

“Ten members of a family traveling in a jeep were killed and eight others injured when the vehicle rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley,” Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Mohan Sharma told news agency PTI. Also Read - Heatwave Continues In Rajasthan, Mercury Crosses 44 Degrees In Bikaner

Initial reports say that the truck was parked when the pickup vehicle rammed into it. About seven people have been injured. The accident occurred in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji Highway, said the sources.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident. He tweeted in Hindi, ‘झुंझुनू के गुढा गौड़जी क्षेत्र में हुए सड़क हादसे में 8 लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है। शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं, ईश्वर उन्हें यह आघात सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें एवं दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। दुर्घटना में घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। (My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident).