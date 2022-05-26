Jodhpur: A 12-year-old boy was successfully rescued after he had fallen nearly 100 feet down in a bore-well in a village here in Jalore district on Thursday. The boy from Tawaav village had fallen in a well located in his father farm.Also Read - IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri, Graeme Smith Share Their Thoughts On RCB Vs RR

His father, Jotaram Chowdhary, had recently upgraded to a tube well and had stopped using the bore-well, said SHO, Bhinmal Police Station, Laxman Singh.

His son Nimbaram had been playing around in the afternoon on Thursday. At about 1.00 pm, he fell into the open bore-well, which was around 250 feet deep, he said, adding that the boy was found stuck at depth of about 90 feet.

To rescue him locals and police rushed to the spot. Doctors were also called in to ensure he breathed well. They set up oxygen cylinders and kept a watch on him.

While efforts were made by a team from the State Disaster Response Force and police, expertise of a local who reportedly has rescued people stuck in similar situation came in especially handy.

Reportedly, Madaram has developed a technique that he uses to rescue people stuck inside wells. He was called by locals considering his experience in such cases.

Finally, around 5.00 pm, the boy was successfully pulled out through Madaram’s technique. He was fine but taken to a hospital for medical aid, said Singh.

Not all bore-well victims have been as lucky as Nimbaram. On Sunday, a six-year-old boy, Hritik, had died after falling into a 100-ft deep well in a village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. The boy succumbed after a nine-hour-long rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force.