Jodhpur: Four officials were suspended on charges of negligence after 16 prisoners escaped from Jodhpur's Phalodi jail in Rajasthan on Monday evening, reported news agency ANI. The jail administration on Tuesday suspended four officials, including a head constable, after taking cognisance of the incident. The officials were suspended on charges of negligence cited in prima facie investigations.

According to an official statement, the prisoners had escaped after allegedly blinding the guards with pepper powder. The incident was reported around 8:30 pm yesterday following which an FIR has been registered at the Phalodi police station. "It is a serious incident and the department will ensure accountability of those responsible for it. Meanwhile, the department is in touch with the office of Jodpur Rural, police superintendent to assist in the investigation and recapture of fleeing inmates," Director General (Prison) Rajeev Dasot said in the statement.

The borders of Jodhpur and Bikaner were immediately sealed and search was initiated with help of the local police. As per the prison department officials, mobile phones and other objectionable materials were recovered from the Sub-Jail on April 2 during an inspection by a special team from Jodhpur.

Deputy Jailor Satyendra was put on suspension and newly-appointed deputy Jailor assumed the charge on Monday evening. The inmates who fled have been identified as Sukhdev, Jagdeesh, Shokat Ali, Ashok, Prem, Anil, Pradeep, Rajkumar, Mohan, Shravan, Mukesh, Shiv Pratap, Shankar, Hanuman and Mahendra.

(With inputs from ANI)