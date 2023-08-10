Home

Rajasthan

16-Yr-Old Found Raped And Killed In Rajasthan Village, Body Dumped In Well, School Teacher Held

The victim's father had lodged a complaint against her school teacher Ramratan Meena, after his daughter went missing on August 8.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: A 16-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly raped and murdered in a village of Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The victim’s body was found dumped in a well in the village and her family has alleged that the teenager was abducted by her school teacher who raped and killed her. Police said the accused teacher has been arrested and a case of rape and murder has been registered against him at the Bonli police station based on a complaint by the deceased girl’s father.

Giving details, Bonli Circle officer said the victim’s father had lodged a complaint against her school teacher Ramratan Meena, after his daughter, a Class 12 student at a government-run school, went missing on August 8. In his complaint, the girl’s father had accused the teacher of abducting her.

After the recovery of the body on Thursday, the relatives of the girl and local villagers staged a protest placing the dead body in the school playground, the police said.

The victim’s family and other villagers demanded compensation, removal of the entire school staff, investigation by senior police officers and immediate arrest of the accused, they said, adding that the

post-mortem of the dead body could not be conducted due to the protest.

The accused teacher Ramratan Meena has been detained and is being interrogated, the CO said, adding that he has been suspended by the school.

All the male staff of the school have also been removed, the CO said.

Attacking the government over the incident, Rajendra Rathore, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, said the crime against women has increased in the state under Congress rule.

“The safety of women has become the biggest question today under Congress rule. Another girl was raped and murdered in Sawai Madhopur. This incident of throwing the dead body into the well is shameful to humanity. This incident is also a question mark on the law and order of the state,” he said.

Slamming the government’s launch of the ‘Indira Gandhi Smartphone’ scheme for women on Thursday, Rathore said girls and women in the state need justice instead of smartphones.

The opposition has already been slamming the state government over the past week after the alleged gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on August 2. Police have arrested four people, including the main accused, and detained a minor in connection with the case.

(With PTI inputs)

