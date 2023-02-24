Home

NEET Aspirant From UP Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan’s Kota, Suicide Note Found; 4th Case This Year

'In the suicide note recovered from his hostel room, the deceased apologized to his parents stating he was in trouble and was under study pressure', said Circle Inspector, Kunhari police station, Ganga Sahay Sharma.

Kota: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in Rajasthan’s Kota on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Yadav. According to police, this is the fourth student suicide this year in Kota.

Reportedly, the deceased had not been attending his coaching classes for the last few days. He had been living here for the last two years and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET at a coaching institute, the police said.

The student’s father, however, held the coaching institute responsible for mounting study pressure.

‘Why such situations are emerging that students are committing suicides in Kota and why is system in place that mounts pressure on the students. The governments should take measures,” Aaram Singh, father of the deceased student said.

Meanwhile, the body has been handed over to family members after postmortem on Friday morning and a case under section 174 of CrPC was lodged.

At least 15 student preparing for various competitive examinations had died by suicide last year in 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

