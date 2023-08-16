Home

18-year-old IIT-JEE Aspirant From Bihar Hangs Self In Kota, Fourth Suicide This Month

An 18-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant from Bihar's Gaya allegedly hanged himself in his PG room on Tuesday in Kota, making it the fourth such case of suspected suicide by a coaching student this month, said the police.

IIT-JEE Aspirant Dies By Suicide: A few days after a 17-year-old JEE aspirant allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room in Kota, Rajasthan, an 18-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant from Bihar’s Gaya allegedly hanged himself in his PG room on Tuesday in Kota, making it the fourth such case of suspected suicide by a coaching student this month, said the police.

The incident came to light at night following which the police recovered the body and placed it at the mortuary of the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) for post-mortem to be conducted after the arrival of his parents.

The deceased teen has been identified as Valmiki Prasad. He was reportedly taking coaching for the IIT-JEE entrance exam at a coaching institute since the last academic session and was living in a PG room in the Mahaveer Nagar area.

Valmiki Prasad purportedly hanged himself to an iron angle of his PG room door and committed suicide sometime on Tuesday, said Paramjeet Patel, the circle inspector at Mahaveer Nagar Police Station adding that the victim was last seen on Monday evening.

Patel said that the incident came to light at around 8 pm on Tuesday following which the body was recovered from the room and placed at the NMCH mortuary for post-mortem after the arrival of his parents.

Patel also said that no suicide note was recovered from the room and the reason behind this extreme step by the boy is yet to be ascertained.

On August 5, Bhargav Mishra, a 17-year-old JEE aspirant was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his paying guest room in the Mahaveer Nagar area.

Mishra was a resident of Champaran district in Bihar and was a student of Class 12 preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at a coaching institute in Kota.

The incident came to light when Mishra, who was last seen around 11 am on Friday, did not answer the repeated phone calls from his parents, following which the paying guest caretaker went to his room and found the door bolted from inside.

In another case, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide by wrapping his face in a plastic bag in Rajasthan’s Kota. The body of the victim, Manjot Chabra, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was found in his hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar area.

In 2022, at least 15 cases of suicide by coaching students were reported in this coaching hub.

Over 2 lakh students living in over 25,000 paying guest rooms and 3,500 hostels are currently taking coaching for entrance exams in various coaching institutes in Kota.

Three other coaching students, including two IIT-JEE aspirants and one NEET-UG aspirant, earlier this month also died in suspected suicide cases in the city, taking the toll of such cases this year from January to 20. Last year, at least 15 cases of suicide by coaching students were reported in the coaching hub.

(With PTI inputs)

