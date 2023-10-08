Home

18-Yr-Old NEET Aspirant Hangs Self In Rajasthan’s Sikar, 2nd Suicide In 3 Days

In Rajasthan's Kota, 23 students have committed suicide so far this year -- the highest ever for the country's coaching hub. Last year, the figure stood at 15.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Jaipur: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room at a private hostel in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, officials said on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday, when the deceased, identified as Nitin Faujdar, was found hanging in hostel room.

Nitin Faujdar, a resident of Nadbai town in Bharatpur district, had come to Sikar in June to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The teenager was enrolled at a coaching centre and skipped classes on Saturday, a senior police official said.

On the fateful day, Nitin’s roommate found the room locked from inside and went around to open a window to peek inside. To his shock, he saw Nitin’s lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan inside the room, Station House Officer (SHO), Udhyog Nagar police station, Surendra Degra told news agency PTI.

Nitin’s suicide is the second such case in Sikar within a span of three days.

On September 5, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant, Kaushal Meena, had committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room.

Kota suicides

In Rajasthan’s Kota, 23 students have committed suicide so far this year — the highest ever for the country’s coaching hub. Last year, the figure stood at 15.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed the Kota suicides a sensitive issue and also flagged concerns over the issue of “dummy schools”. Pradhan said the Centre is taking initiatives to ensure that coaching is not required and school education is enough for students aspiring to crack competitive exams.

Over two lakh students move to Kota annually to prepare for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and NEET for admission to medical colleges.

These students only appear for board exams directly and do not attend fulltime schools. The issue of “dummy schools” has been flagged by several experts who believe not attending school hinders students’ personal growth and they often feel isolated and stressed.

“The issue of dummy schools cannot be ignored. Although the number of such students is not very high in comparison to the total number of students…but time has come to have serious discussions and deliberations on the subject,” Pradhan said.

(With PTI inputs)

