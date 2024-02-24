Home

23-Yr-Old Dies Due To Botched Blood Transfusion At Jaipur Hospital; Congress Slams BJP Govt, Demands Action

Sachin Sharma, 23, died at the the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, a fortnight after he was transfused with a wrong blood type at the medical facility.

The deceased was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur a fortnight ago. (FILE PHOTO)

Rajasthan News: The Congress on Friday slammed the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan after a 23-year-old accident victim died at a state-run hospital in Jaipur due to being transfused with the wrong blood type.

Congress leader Tikaram Jully, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, claimed that the BJP government seemed to failing on all fronts, and demanded action against the culprits responsible for the young man’s death.

“The Bhajanlal government of the state seems to be failing on every front. From the poor condition of law and order to the condition of the health department in the state remains worrying!,” Jully wrote on X.

The former Minister also demanded financial compensation for the family of the deceased.

“The government should take strict action against the culprits and provide financial help to the family,” he said.

Man dies due to wrong blood type transfusion

Earlier in the day, Sachin Sharma, 23, died at the the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, a fortnight after he was transfused with a wrong blood type at the medical facility.

Sharma, a resident of Bandikui town, was admitted to the Trauma Centre of the hospital on February 12 after he suffered severe injuries in a road accident in Kotputli city.

Nursing staff suspended

In the wake of the incident, the state government put three doctors on pending posting order and suspended a nursing staff after they were found guilty in a probe conducted by a committee.

According to an official statement, additional chief secretary Shubhra Singh has put three doctors, Dr SK Goyal, Dr Daulatram, and Dr Rishabh Chalana, on a pending posting order and suspended nursing staff Ashok Kumar Verma.

Medical negligence

As per the report, the sample for blood transfusion was taken by Nursing Officer Ashok Kumar Verma. Resident Dr Rishabh Chalana did not write any notes on the patient’s record and Assistant Professor Dr S K Goyal did not pay attention to the blood transfusion parameters before the surgery.

Dr Daulatram, who was on duty at Trauma Blood Bank on the night of February 15, also failed to inform his superiors about the wrong blood group, the report said.

“The patient died today while undergoing treatment. Cause of death is unclear as family members have refused to get the post mortem done. The body has been kept at the hospital’s mortuary,” SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr Achal Sharma said.

He said the patient’s blood group was O positive but he was transfused with AB positive blood.

An official familiar with the matter said due to the wrong blood transfusion, both kidneys of the patient developed complications and he was put on dialysis.

(With PTI inputs)

