3 Cousins Charred To Death As Car Catches Fire After Ramming Tree In Rajasthan’s Sikar

Three cousins were charred to death as their car caught fire after ramming a tree in Sikar district of Rajasthan on late Wednesday night.

Rajasthan accident: In a tragic mishap, three cousins were charred to death, while another person sustained grievous injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree and caught fire in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place on late Wednesday night when the four men were returning from a wedding in Kachhwa area.

“The incident occurred in the Laxmangarh town of the district under Nechhwa Police Station when the driver lost control of the car and rammed it into a tree. The car caught fire and killed three people and injured one”, police said.

An official said the exact cause of the mishap is being ascertained and will come to to the fore after the statement of the injured is recorded.

The deceased have been identified as Kanhaiya Lal, 27, Sonu, 18, and Mohit, 18, police said, adding that the bodies of the victims have been handed over to the family members after post mortem.

Five dead in Haryana car-bus collision

In a similar incident, five people were killed when their car collided head-on with a Haryana Roadways bus in Rewari district of the state on Wednesday morning. According to the police, the tragic mishap occurred near the Siha village on Mahendragarh road when the victims were returning from Charkhi Dadri after attending a wedding.

A senior police official said the accident took place at around 8 AM on Wednesday morning when the occupants were returning after attending a wedding at Tatarpur village in Rewari. The car– a Maruti Suzuki Baleno– collided head-on with a Haryana Roadways bus coming from the opposite side, killing all five occupants in the car, the official said.

Locals helped the victims get out of the car and rushed them to a trauma centre, where doctors declared all five dead on arrival.

The police have identified the deceased as Ajit (45), Sunder (42) and Billu, all residents of of Changrod village in Charkhi Dadri district, while the other two deceased have been identified as Bhiwani residents, 70-year-old Surat, and Pratap (55).

3 killed as tractor rams bikes in Rajasthan

In another related mishap, three bike-borne men were killed while another sustained grievous injuries when their motorcycles were hit by a tractor in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday night. Akin to the above two accidents, the four victims were returning home on their two motorcycles after attending a wedding ceremony, said an official.

The accident took place in the Nithaua police station area on Tuesday night when the four victims riding two different motorcycles were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony, SHO Bhawani Shankar Meena said.

Meena said the injured has been referred to Udaipur for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Meena (19), his brother-in-law Sagarmal Meena (34), and Surajmal Meena (29), he said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver who is absconding, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

