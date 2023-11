Home

Rajasthan

3 December, Congress ‘Chhoo Mantar’: PM Modi Takes ‘Magician’ Jibe At CM Gehlot In Rajasthan

3 December, Congress ‘Chhoo Mantar’: PM Modi Takes ‘Magician’ Jibe At CM Gehlot In Rajasthan

"Congress has made Rajasthan a leader in corruption, riots, and crimes. That's why Rajasthan is saying - Magician ji, you won't get any votes," PM Modi said.

Bharatpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Bharatpur, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the Congress party in Rajasthan, alleging the party sent the state to the top in number of crimes and riots by letting anti-social elements loose with its policy of appeasement. Addressing a rally in Bharatpur, PM Modi said, “On the one hand, India is becoming a leader in the world. On the other hand, you all know what happened in Rajasthan in the last five years. Congress has made Rajasthan a leader in corruption, riots, and crimes. That’s why Rajasthan is saying – Magician ji, you won’t get any votes.”

Trending Now

He taunted state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying the people have decided not to vote for the “jadugar” and that Congress will vanish from the state after the election. “3 December, Congress ‘chhoo mantar.'” Before he entered politics, Gehlot, the son of a professional magician, toured the country performing magic tricks.

You may like to read

He also accused the party of giving a free hand to criminals with its policy of appeasement. “Wherever Congress comes, terrorists, criminals and rioters are let loose. Appeasement is everything for Congress. Congress can go to any extent for appeasement, even if it means putting your life at stake,” Modi said.

He said that the state under Congress’ five-year rule has seen a maximum number of crimes against women and Dalits. “Be it Holi, Ram Navami, or Hanuman Jayanti, you people could not celebrate any festival peacefully. Riots, stone pelting, curfew, all this continued in Rajasthan,” he said.

The PM said the Congress has shattered the confidence of the women of Rajasthan. “The Chief Minister says that women file fake rape cases. Can he protect women? Does such a Chief Minister have the right to remain in chair even for a minute?” Modi asked. He also called out a minister close to Gehlot, without naming him, for terming Rajasthan a manly state, saying such remarks gave rise to crime against women.

Modi called Congress “anti-Dalit” by nature, and alleged that the party could not digest a Dalit becoming a chief information commissioner. The PM also held the Congress government responsible for inflation and high price of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan. “They take away Rs 12 from your pocket on every litre and put it in the coffers of their leaders. This game of Congress will also end as soon as the BJP government is formed,” he said, adding, the BJP will review the fuel prices as soon as it forms a government in the state.

Modi also referred to the ‘red diary’ controversy that hit the Gehlot government recently. Assembly polls are due to take place in Rajasthan on November 25 and counting of votes will be done on December 3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.