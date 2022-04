Jaipur: Three people were killed and 20 injured in a head-on collision between a bus and tractor in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Tuesday, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Sarita Singh said 23 people were injured in the accident between a Rajasthan Roadways bus and a tractor loaded with bricks near Kushalgarh village.Also Read - Rajasthan: 2 Women Killed, 8 Injured After Their Car Overturns

Three of them succumbed to injuries while 20 people are hospitalised, police said. Of the three people who sustained serious injuries, two have been sent to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, while one was taken to a private hospital by his relatives.

The deceased include bus driver Mohan Kumar Verma. Offering his condolences, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot tweeted, The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Kushalgarh of Alwar district is heart-wrenching. My deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.