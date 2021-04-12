Jaipur: In a shocking incident, three men reportedly died in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Barmer district just an hour after they were fined by the traffic police for triple riding on a motorcycle, police said. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the men who were killed in the accident were all labourers. The deceased has been identified as Motaram Meghwal, Hadmanram Meghwal and Jabara Ram, all residents of Bachdau village, about 40 kilometers from Barmer. Also Read - LIVE RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Today's Match 4 Updates: Samson Slams Fifty to Lead Rajasthan's Fightback in 222 Chase vs Punjab

The station house officer (SHO) at Sadar police station in Barmer, Ramniwas Bishnoi, said the three men were returning home from Balotra riding a single motorcycle when the accident took place near Khet Singh Ki Pyau village, about 12 kilometers from Barmer city. Soon after the accident, locals rushed them to a government hospital, however, the doctors declared them brought dead, the SHO added. Also Read - People Will Get Sufficient Time Before Lockdown is Imposed: Maharashtra Minister

“They were riding the motorcycle at high speed during which they lost balance and crashed into the road,” said Bishnoi. Also Read - KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 13 Tuesday

According to the local police, the trio were fined just an hour before the accident happened while they were passing through Barmer city for violation of traffic rules, against three persons riding one motorcycle. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem. However, their post-mortem reports are still awaited.