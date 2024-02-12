Home

3 Nurses Denied Permission By Rajasthan Government To Use ‘Dr’ Title After Completing PhD

The reason or ground for not allowing the nurses to use the title is not mentioned in the letter.

Rajasthan Government And Nurses: Even after completing their PhD (Doctor of Philosophy), three nurses in the state of Rajasthan cannot prefix the prestigious Dr title to their names because the Rajasthan government’s medical and health department has denied them permission to do so.

The nurses posted in the health department had sent a proposal to it to allow them to use ‘Dr’ with their names after completing PhD.

Suresh Nawal, director (non-gazetted) medical and health department, issued a letter on February 9 stating that three nurses have sent a proposal to the directorate seeking permission to use ‘Dr’ title ahead of their names but the permission to use the title has not been granted by the administrative department.

Narendra Singh Shekhawat, the state president of the Rajasthan Nurses Association said that the order has discouraged nursing staff who go for research in their field which ultimately benefits the patients.

“The department has denied permission to nurses, who have done PhD, to use ‘Dr’ title. We will go to higher authorities in the government. Those with PhD want to use the ‘Dr’ title in their name. For this, changes in documents are required and to follow that procedure, permission of the government is necessary which has been denied,” said Narendra Singh Shekhawat said.

“Allowing those with PhD to use ‘Dr’ title will only encourage the nurses to go for research and higher studies, which will benefit the patients,” he added.

While the reason or ground for not allowing the nurses to use the title is not mentioned in the letter, an official of the health department said that granting permission for this will create confusion among the people, who will not be able to differentiate a medical doctor or PhD holder nurse.

(With PTI inputs)

