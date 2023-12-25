Home

3 People From Gujarat Killed As Their Car Hit By Unknown Vehicle In Rajasthan, 1 Seriously Injured

The incident took place on National Highway-68 near Dhorimanna Bor Toll Plaza in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

Passersby had to struggle to somehow take them out from the smashed car.

Rajasthan Road Accident: Three people were killed and one got seriously injured when they were returning after visiting Tanot Mata Temple in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. The victims are reported to be friends from Gujarat whose car collided with an unknown vehicle due to dense fog on Monday.

The accident was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely crushed and as a result, all four men got trapped in the car and the passersby had to struggle to somehow take them out from the smashed car.

The incident took place on National Highway-68 near Dhorimanna Bor Toll Plaza in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. Police were scanning CCTVs around the incident site to trace the unknown vehicle.

“At around 7 a.m. on Monday morning, Vishnu Bhai (49), son of Raman Patel; Jitin (48), son of Giridhar Patel; Vishnu (50), son of Prahlad Bhai Patel, and Jignesh Kumar (50), son of Chandu Suthar Tanot, were returning to Gujarat by car after having ‘darshan’ of Mata. One kilometer before Bor toll plaza, their car was hit by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction,” said the Police officials.

“Local people took the four men to Dhorimanna Hospital where the doctor declared three dead. All three were residents of Ahmedabad. The fourth passenger, Vishnu Bhai (49), who was seriously injured, was referred to the district hospital of Deesa (Gujarat) after first aid. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary. Post-mortem will be done after the arrival of family members,” said the Police officials.

According to the police, the car collided with a big vehicle due to dense fog in the morning. “The bonnet of the car was blown off. The vehicle with which the car collided is being searched for and how the accident occurred is being investigated. The cameras installed at the toll plaza are being checked,” they said.

