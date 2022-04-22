Alwar/Rajasthan: Amid ongoing controversy over the anti-encroachment drive in the violence-hit Jahangiruri area of Delhi, a 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Friday. As per TV reports, the temple was brought down by bulldozers and God’s idols were displaced using cutters. Hindu organizations have lodged a complaint accusing Rajgarh MLA Johri Lal Meena, SDM Keshav Kumar Meena, and Municipal EO Banwari Lal Meena of inciting riots.Also Read - 'Who is He…. Don’t Know': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma After Assam Police Arrests Jignesh Mevani

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video of the incident and launched a veiled attack on Congress. “Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus — this is the secularism of Congress”, tweeted Malviya. Furthermore, he underlined that the administration ran bulldozers over the pucca houses and shops of 85 Hindus in Rajgarh town of Rajasthan on April 18 without issuing any notice. Also Read - Gujarat MLA and Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Arrested by Assam Police

राजस्थान के अलवर में विकास के नाम पर तोड़ा गया 300 साल पुराना शिव मंदिर… करौली और जहांगीरपुरी पर आसूँ बहाना और हिंदुओं की आस्था को ठेस पहुँचना – यही है कांग्रेस का सेक्युलरिज़म। pic.twitter.com/2cUcSH6Ox2 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 22, 2022

Also Read - Sarah Palin on Serving in Congress: 'It Would be All About Alaska'

‘BJP Claims A Lie’

Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) claim a ‘lie’, Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas alleged that the chairman of Rajgarh Urban Bodies Board, who is a BJP member, proposed to bring down the temples and houses. He alleged that at the chairman’s behest, the temple was demolished, while a Congress MLA, kept on opposing [the decision of demolition].

Congress, BJP at Loggerheads Over Anti-Encroachment Drive in Jahangirpuri

Both the Congress and BJP are at loggerheads over the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s decision to demolish ‘illegal constructions’ in Jahangirpuri after a communal clash broke out during Hanuman Jayanti procession last week. However, the demolition drive to remove encroachments was stopped for two weeks following a Supreme Court order on Thursday.

For the unversed, the Jahangirpuri area witnessed violent clashes, including stone throwing, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.