4 From Rajasthan Killed As Van Transporting Buffaloes Falls Into Ditch In MP’s Shivpuri

Four Rajasthan men transporting buffaloes were killed after a pickup van they were travelling in, fell into a ditch while they were travelling in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

Image: X (formerly Twitter)

Shivpuri (MP): Four people from Rajasthan were killed after a pickup van they were transporting buffaloes in, fell into a ditch while they were travelling in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, the mishap took place on the Narwar-Bhitarwar road near Kerua village, about 50 km from the district headquarters.

The official said four of the bovines were also killed in the accident.

The deceased men, identified as Nasir Qureshi (20), Sannu Qureshi (32), Sameer Qureshi (22) and Farman Qureshi (25), all residents of Dholpur district of Rajasthan, were on their way home after buying buffaloes in Shivpuri, Narwar outpost in-charge Sumit Sharma told news agency PTI.

The four were travelling on a pickup van that was pulling a trolley carrying many buffaloes, he said.

The pickup van rolled down a ditch after the driver perhaps lost control of the vehicle. The trolley then rammed into the pickup van, killing the four men and as many buffaloes on the spot, Sharma said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, he said.

9 dead as jeep falls into ditch in Wayanad

In a similar incident, nine people, mostly women, were killed after a jeep carrying tea plantation workers plunged into a deep gorge in Wayanad district of Kerala on Friday.

According to the police, at least 12 people were travelling in the jeep when the driver lost control and plunged the vehicle into a gorge. The mishap took place at around 3.30 PM on the Valad-Mananthavady road, they said.

A senior police official said that nine people, mostly women were killed in the crash, adding that the jeep was returning to Makkimala with women working in a private tea estate.

The injured were rushed to a hospital at Mananthavady but police said nine of them lost their lives, the official adding that the condition of at least two people is serious.

(With PTI inputs)

