4-Yr-Old Raped, Left Bleeding By Teacher In Rajasthan; Locals Vandalise School For ‘Shielding’ Accused

The disturbing incident occurred on September 22 when the accused teacher, 23-year-old Ravi Vagoriya, allegedly raped the 4-year-old child inside the school premises in Pali district of Rajasthan.

New Delhi: A private school in Pali district of Rajasthan was vandalised by locals after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped by a teacher at the institution. The victim’s family has accused the school management of “shielding” the accused teacher, who is yet to be arrested.

On Saturday, the girl’s family, accompanied by others from their native village, stormed the school, vandalised the premises and confronted the school officials. The irate villagers, including the girl’s family, smashed the furniture at the premises and also reportedly thrashed the school manager who was forced to flee the scene and hide in a nearby house.

The Dalit family has alleged that their 4-year-old was brutally raped by Ravi Vagoriya, a former teacher at the private school. The incident came to light after the girl’s mother saw her bleeding from her genitals when she went to pick her up from school.

According to reports, the disturbing incident occurred on September 22 when the accused teacher, 23-year-old Ravi Vagoriya, allegedly raped the 4-year-old child inside the school premises.

Narrating the heart-rending ordeal, the girl’s mother said on the fateful day she discovered that her daughter was bleeding from her genitals after she relieved herself. The woman, who had come to pick up her daughter from the school, said she suspected something bad had happened to her daughter, and promptly informed the principal who told her that she may have cut herself with some sharp object which caused the bleeding.

The family has claimed that instead of taking action against the accused teacher and informing the police, the school principal allegedly tried to sweep the brutal crime under the rug by attempting to suppress the incident.

Taking cognizance of the heinous crime, Rajasthan Child Rights Protection Commission Chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal has directed the District Education Officer and Superintendent of Police to furnish a comprehensive report within three days.

Meanwhile, police said they have registered a case in this connection against the accused teacher under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The 23-year-old accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, an official said.

