Jaipur: At least five people have been killed and several others were injured after a passenger bus and a truck collided with each other and caught fire near Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district, said police. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations, and also asked him to ensure medical treatment for the injured.

Further details awaited.