Jodhpur: Nearly 50 students of a medical college in Pali were suspended on Tuesday for 21 days after a clash was reported on the campus, an official said. Those suspended include students from batches of 2018, 2019 and 2020.Also Read - Lone White Tiger Of Rajasthan ‘Chinu’ Dies Of Kidney Disease

According to the official, the altercation took place during a football match on Sunday, which was followed by yet another at night in the hostel. Also Read - Cop Who Retired 9 Days Ago Dies Saving Lives During Amarnath Tragedy

Principal Deepak Verma said, “We constituted a committee to probe the incident. On the basis of the report, 48 students have been suspended for 3 weeks.” They have also been barred from the hostel, he added. Also Read - Monsoon Active Across India, Heavy Rain Predicted For Many States, Mumbai Flooded, Yellow Alert For Delhi

Junior students have also alleged ragging by seniors but the college administration has rebutted those allegations. According to the information, the clash is said to have culminated during freshers’ party.

Sources said that the party had been thrown by batch 2020 students for their seniors from 2019 batch. But the students of the 2018 batch were excluded, which irked them.

On Sunday, both these sides came face to face with each other, which resulted in a clash between them. Viral videos of the incident on the internet served as an evidence against the guilty students, source added.