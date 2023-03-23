Home

Rajasthan

50 People Admitted To Hospital After Consuming ‘Bhagar’ During Fast In Jaisalmer

50 People Admitted To Hospital After Consuming ‘Bhagar’ During Fast In Jaisalmer

Around 50 people admitted to a hospital in Jaisalmer after they experienced vomiting and diarrhoea upon consuming Bhagar during their fast.

Jaisalmer: Around 50 people fell ill and were admitted to hospital after consuming Bhagar during their fast in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Wednesday. According to news agency ANI, people complained of vomiting and diarrhoea upon consuming Bhagar during their fast.

The administration took cognizance of the matter and started an inquiry.

You may like to read

Rajasthan | Around 50 people admitted to a hospital in Jaisalmer after they experienced vomiting and diarrhoea upon consuming Bhagar during their fast. pic.twitter.com/jQcGDwrhBa — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 22, 2023

“The patients say that they had consumed Bhagar during their fast today. They have mentioned a brand name, we are investigating to try to get to its source. Traders have been told to not sell it as of now. Samples will be tested and destroyed,” said Food Inspector Praveen Chaudhary.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.