Rajasthan

6 Rajasthan Cops Deployed For PM Modi’s Rally Killed As Police SUV Collides With Truck

Six Rajasthan police personnel were killed in road mishap while they were enroute security duty for PM Modi's rally in Churu district on Sunday.

Rajasthan Accident News: Six Rajasthan policemen, on their way VIP duty assigned to them for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Churu district, were killed while one other sustained critical injuries after an SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the mishap took place in the Kanota police post area of the Sujangarh Sadar police station area of Churu district when the Mahindra Xylo SUV– which the cops were travelling in– rammed head-on into a truck at around 5:30 AM in the morning.

“The policemen of Nagaur district were going to Jhunjhunu for the Prime Minister’s duty. It was around 5:30 to 6 in the morning. They had an accident with a truck in which five people died on the spot and two were injured, to whom we immediately referred to the nearest hospital. SP Nagaur and Additional SP Nagaur were present on the spot. One personnel died in the hospital,” they said.

The deceased policemen have been identified as Ramchandra, Kumbharam, Suresh Kumar, Thanaram, Mahendra Kumar and Sukhram (son of Tulcharam).

According to officials, the policeman who sustained injuries is the son of Labhuram, Sukhram.

“Five policemen of Kheenvsar police station in Nagaur and one policeman of Mahila police station were on duty in PM Modi’s meeting to be held in Jhunjhunu. All the people were going from Kheenvsar to Jhunjhunu in a Xylo vehicle. During this time, his car collided with a truck on National Highway 58 near Kanuta post of Sujangarh Sadar police station,” Superintendent of Police, Nagaur, Narayan Togas, said in a statement.

“In the accident that took place at 5.30 in the morning, the front part of the vehicle was completely damaged, and all the policemen were trapped inside. Policemen injured in the accident were sent to Jodhpur by making a green corridor from the incident site to Jodhpur, but one died on the way. The bodies of all were brought to Nagaur, where the deceased police personnel were given a final farewell by paying tribute to them at Nagaur Police Line,” the SP said.

As soon as information about the incident was received, police officers reached the spot. The injured were admitted to the hospital, said the official, adding that the bodies of the deceased policemen were sent for post-mortem.

After post-mortem, the last rites of deceased police personnel were performed with state honours, in which the SP, Collector and other officers were present.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the deaths.

“Early this morning, sad news was received about the casualties of policemen in a vehicle accident in the Sujangarh Sadar area of ​​Churu. Our deepest condolences to the families of all the policemen who died in this accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” CM Gehlot’s posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)

