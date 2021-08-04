Bundi, Rajasthan: In an unfortunate incident, total of seven people have died on Wednesday after a wall collapsed on a building in Navghat, Bundi due to heavy rains. Giving further details, Bundi District Collector Ashish Gupta said that around 3 AM, a safety wall fell on a building due to heavy rains. He added that the SDRF team was deployed in the rescue operation and 7 people died in this incident.Also Read - Gujarat: 4 Labourers Killed in Wall Collapse Incident in Surat; 2 Others Hospitalised

As per updates from the police, two other members of the family were feared trapped under the debris, they said. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Navghat area, the police said. Also Read - 6 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured as School Wall Collapses in Bihar

Speaking to news agency PTI, Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena said an old wall collapsed on the house in which two brothers, Mahendra Kaivat and Mahaveer Kaivat, lived with their families. Due to this, the roof of the house caved in, burying all seven family members under the debris. Also Read - Rajasthan: 8 Dead, 6 Injured After Under-construction Building Wall Collapses in Jodhpur

Rajasthan| 7 people died as a wall collapses on a building in Navghat, Bundi due to heavy rains. Around 3am, a safety wall fell on a building due to heavy rains. SDRF team was deployed. 7 people died in this incident: Ashish Gupta, Bundi District Collector pic.twitter.com/edVq9zXewz — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

He went on to add that the police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and managed to pull out two people from the debris. Three others were rescued on Wednesday morning, he added.

He stated that a rescue operation was underway to rescue the remaining two members of the family who remain trapped under the debris.

Giving further details, Station House Officer, Keshoraipatan, Lokendra Paliwal said all the five members of the family — two women and three minor girls — who were rescued succumbed to injuries. The house was constructed decades ago in an unplanned manner, he said.