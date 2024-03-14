Home

Rajasthan

7th Pay Commission: Rajasthan Hikes DA Of Employees By 4 Percent; Details Here

Representational Image

7th Pay Commission: The Rajasthan government on Thursday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) of employees and pensioners in the state by 4 percent. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday evening took the decision to hike the DA of employees and pensioners by 4 percent, on the lines of the Centre.

The state cabinet also announced a 2 per cent reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel.

Both decisions will become effective from Friday morning.

When will the DA hike become applicable?

CM Bhajanlal Sharma said that the DA for state employees and pensioners has been hiked from 46 percent to 50 percent and will be payable from January 1 2024.

“In line with the central government employees, we have increased the dearness allowance by four per cent. 50 per cent dearness allowance will be payable from January 1, 2024,” CM Sharma told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

About eight lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners will benefit from the decision. This will put an additional burden of about Rs 1,640 crore on the state government annually.

VAT reduced on Petrol, Diesel

The Rajasthan government also announced a 2 percent VAT reduction on petrol and diesel prices, effective from Friday.

“There were discrepancies regarding the prices of diesel and petrol in Rajasthan. We have removed this anomaly and have reduced the VAT rate by two per cent,” the chief minister said.

He said that due to two per cent reduction in VAT on petroleum products and steps taken by oil marketing companies, the prices of petrol and diesel will come down in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the reduced prices on petrol and diesel will be applicable from 6 am on Friday, March 15. This will put a burden of approximately Rs 1500 crore on the state government.

“We have removed the anomalies and also made diesel and petrol cheaper.”

Centre hikes DA, DR by 4 percent

In related news, the Central government, in a major relief for crores of employees and pensioners across the country, last week hiked the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) by four percent while also increasing Rent Allowance (HRA) for central government employees living in the X, Y and Z category cities.

The Centre has also increased the tax exemption limit on gratuity from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for central government employees.

(With PTI inputs)

