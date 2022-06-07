Barmer: Eight members of a family, including two minors, were killed and one injured in a collision between an SUV and a trailer in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Tuesday. The incident took place around 11.55 PM on Friday near the mega-highway in Guda Malani. The victims were going from Sediya in Jalore district to Kandhi Ki Dhani in Guda Malani to attend a wedding function.Also Read - RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan Board Likely To Announce 5th, 8th Result This Week | Expected Date Here

"The accident took place when the family was merely eight kilometres away from their destination. Six people died on the spot and two succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital," the police said. The Police officials also added that a total of nine people were travelling in the SUV.

The deceased were identified as Punma Ram (45), Prakash Bishnoi (28), Manish Bishnoi (12), Prince Bishnoi (5), Bhagirath Ram (38), Punma Ram (48), Mangilal Bishnoi (38) and Budharam Bishnoi (40).

One side of the SUV was completely destroyed and it took nearly two hours to extract the bodies from the vehicle, an eyewitness said.

A local resident, Bhoma Ram, said he was getting ready to go to bed when he heard a loud sound. He rushed to the spot and found the occupants of the vehicle screaming for help. He said that he and the driver of another truck pulled the injured and the bodies out of the vehicle.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, the police said.