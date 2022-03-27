New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday dissolved its units in Rajasthan to make way for restructuring the party organisation in the state. In an announcement, AAP’s new election in-charge in Rajasthan Vinay Mishra said all units, including the state executive, have been dissolved in a party workers’ meeting at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur.Also Read - Mayawati Dissolves All Party Units Except 3 Posts During Meeting To Review BSP's Poll Debacle
From today, the state executive, all district units of AAP Rajasthan are dissolved, Mishra, who is a legislator in Delhi, said.
He also said a membership drive will be started in the state.
We will connect people from village to village, house to house and will create a strong organisation in the state, Mishra said.
He targeted the ruling Congress government over unemployment and farmer loan waiver issues.
On the occasion, a large number of people took membership of the AAP.
(With inputs from PTI)