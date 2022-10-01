Acid attack: In another addition to the crime against women, two girls received burn injuries in two separate incidents of acid attacks in the Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Saturday. according to the reports, two unidentified bikers threw acid on two girls in Jaipur, separately, at a distance of 2 km from each other. The girls were lucky to escape any major burns as they sustained minor burn injuries and have been discharged from the hospital after treatment. According to the girls, they did not recognize the attackers while the police are scanning the CCTV footage from the nearby areas and are believed to have spotted the bike in one of the clips.Also Read - Around 30 Girls Fall Ill After Eating Hostel Food In Kota, Probe Ordered

According to the police version, a 19-year-old girl was going to a coaching center on foot on the Sawaria Road in Sanganer Sadar police station area when the bikers came from behind and sped away after throwing acid on her which fell on the girl's left shoulder, causing minor burn injuries.

The bikers then attacked a 22-year-old girl going to the library, about 2 km from Sawaria Road. The girl started screaming as the acid fell on her back.

The girls, who are preparing for competitive exams, couldn’t name any person who could attack them with acid.

The SHO of Sanganer Sadar police station, Brajmohan Kaviya, said that a forensic team has been called to identify the acid used in the attacks.

“We are searching for the bike and further investigation is underway,” he said.