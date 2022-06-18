Kota: As violent protests continued across states to voice concerns over Centre’s Agnipath scheme, the Rajasthan government on Saturday imposed Section 144 in Kota district till July 18. Issuing an order, Kota District Magistrate Hari Mohan Meena said the move been taken in Kota district to maintain peace, law and order.Also Read - Weather Alert For Rajasthan: Monsoon Not Far, Landfall Likely On June 22

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan government passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's Agnipath scheme. The resolution was passed unanimously during a meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

Rajasthan | Section 144 has been imposed in the Kota district till July 18th to maintain peace, law and order: Hari Mohan Meena, District Magistrate, Kota pic.twitter.com/9LqWxWjIi9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 18, 2022

The chief minister expressed concern over the nationwide protests against the scheme. “There have been massive protests across the country regarding the provisions, which have created many doubts among the youth,” the state government in a statement said.

“Experts say that there should be regular recruitment in the military so that the future of soldiers and their families could be secured. Therefore, the state government is of the view that the central government should have had a comprehensive discussion with all the stakeholders before introducing any such scheme,” the statement further added.

The Centre on Tuesday unveiled the scheme for recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. The scheme is being opposed by Army aspirants in parts of the country, including Rajasthan.