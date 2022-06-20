Jaipur: In view of the ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme, Section-144 has been imposed in Jaipur under the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate, reported news agency IANS. As per the orders, Section 144 will remain in force till midnight of August 18 after coming into force from 6 pm on June 19. This means there will be a ban on rallies, public meetings, processions and demonstrations without permission for the next two months.Also Read - Agnipath: All 3 Armed Services Chiefs to Meet PM Modi Tomorrow, Brief Him on Recruitment Scheme

Jaipur’s Additional Police Commissioner (ACP) Ajay Pal Lamba issued orders regarding the clamping of Section 144 and said that prior permission will be required for any gathering, rally and procession. This permission will have to be taken from ACP and DCP level officers. This rule will not apply to wedding ceremonies and funeral processions. Also Read - Agnipath Row: All Coaching Institutes to Remain Shut in These 2 Districts of Haryana | 5 Points

The order has also imposed a complete ban on the transmission and propagation of inflammatory messages through social media. If anyone is found violating this order, action will be taken against them under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Also Read - Explained: What is Agnipath Scheme? Can Women Apply? Recruitment Dates, Eligibility, Salary | Watch Video

Prohibitory orders in Dholpur for 7 days

Meanwhile, Section-144 has been imposed for seven days in Dholpur district, adjacent to the Uttar Pradesh border in eastern Rajasthan. These orders will be effective till June 25. Section-144 is already in force in Kota and will continue till July 18.

RLP to hold rally in Jodhpur on June 27 against Agnipath

However, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal’s party RLP has said that it will hold a large gathering in Jodhpur on June 27 to protest the Agnipath scheme.

(With IANS inputs)