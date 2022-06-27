Jaipur: Congress leaders and workers on Monday held protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme in all 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan. PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who held a dharna at Laxmangarh in Sikar, demanded that the scheme to recruit soldiers on a four-year contract be withdrawn.Also Read - If Agniveer's Not Eligible For Pension, Why Should Public Representatives Get Retirement Benefits: Varun Gandhi

Agnipath scheme is not in the interest of the country and the youths. The government will have to withdraw the scheme, Dotasra said. Also Read - IAF Opens Registration Window For Recruitment Under Agnipath Scheme. Check Age, Salary, Direct Link to Apply Online Here

Former leader of the opposition and chairman of State Agro Development Board Rameshwar Dudi while addressing a dharna in Bikaner’s Nokha said, The government has introduced the scheme to crush the dreams of lakhs of youths who aspire to join the armed forces to serve the nation. Similar dharnas were held in other constituencies as well. Also Read - Upset Over Agnipath Scheme, 19-year-old Youth Dies by Suicide, Allege Family Members